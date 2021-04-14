MPD: One Dead in Shooting on Oakleigh Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

MPD Spokesperson Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers responded to the 5900 block of Oakleigh Road just before 2:00PM on Wednesday.

Once they arrived on the scene, the victim, who has been identified as 29-year-old George Wheeler, was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Wheeler was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made in this case.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000, or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.