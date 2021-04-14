Sweet potato could be Alabama’s official state vegetable

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The sweet potato could soon be the official state vegetable of Alabama.

The Alabama Legislature on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill to name the sweet potato as the official state vegetable.

The House of Representatives voted 94-4 for the bill, sending it on to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

Alabama has a long list of official state emblems, including an official state fruit, bird and amphibian.

Like others, the bill to elevate the tuber started as a classroom idea. A Harvest home school class submitted the idea.

