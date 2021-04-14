Tallassee Police Seize Gambling Machines at Gas Station, Owner Arrested

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gambling Machine Bust on Kent Road/Source: Tallassee Police Department

Tallassee police have arrested and charged a gas station owner following the seizure of several gambling machines inside the facility.

Tallassee Police Chief Matthew Higgins said the department executed a search warrant at the Marathon Gas Station on Kent Road.

Investigators located several active gambling machines in the back of store.

Upon seizing the devices, the store owner, 35-year-old Paresh Patel was arrested and charged with eight counts of Possession of a Gambling Device and one county of Promoting Gambling.

“While some people may not consider this a bad thing, it is currently illegal in the State of Alabama. These types of backroom activities generally promote other illegal activities,” said Tallassee Police Chief Matthew Higgins.

Tallassee police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges could follow.