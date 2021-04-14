Vaccinations Available at Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Vaughan Regional Medical Center held a mass drive-up vaccination clinic Wednesday at Bloch Park in Selma.

The first dose of the Moderna vaccine was available for anyone eligible to be vaccinated.

About a thousand doses were on-hand at the clinic.

Vaughan has already administered about 6000 doses of COVID vaccine to people in the area.

Collins Pettaway, III is the Marketing & Communications Coordinator at the Vaughan.

“That includes the vaccination doses that we’ve been giving, the small vaccination dose clinics that we have at the hospital. In addition to the mass vaccination clinics that we have had in February and March,” he said.

“This is just a fraction of what we plan to continue to do to try to offer options for the community, so they can be vaccinated. So, we can be able to curb this pandemic.”

For more info about vaccinations call (334) 418-4100.