911 Dispatchers Receive Awards for National Public Service Telecommunications Week

by Ja Nai Wright

National Public Safety Telecommunications Week was held April 11 through April 17th. Four members of the telecommunications department received awards today including dispatcher of the year and supervisor of the year.

Mayor Steven Reed was in attendance to give recognition to the department and share a few encouraging words to the employees.

The telecommunications department are true first responders since they are the ones who answer the 911 calls. Since the pandemic first started they have been working harder than ever to ensure the safety of the community whenever a call is placed.