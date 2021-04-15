Alabama Lawmakers Vote to Ban Trans Girls from Female Teams

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama could soon become the next conservative state to prevent transgender girls from playing on female sports teams.

The Republican-dominated Alabama Legislature gave final passage Thursday to a bill that would prohibit K-12 schools from letting a “biological male” participate on a female team.

The bill now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who has not said whether she would sign the bill.

More than a dozen states are considering restrictions on transgender athletes.

Supporters say transgender girls have an unfair advantage in competition. Opponents say the bills are rooted in discrimination.

