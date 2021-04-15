ASU Softball: Alabama State drops mid-week contest at Auburn

by Janae Smith

Auburn, Ala. I Alabama State started off strong against the Tigers, with pitcher Madison Myers retiring the side in the opening pitch off just six pitches, and also got out of the second inning without surrendering a baserunner.

Auburn found their bats in the third and got on the board with two runs off of three hits and left one on to end the scoreless game.

The Tigers extended their lead by scoring a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth for the final score.

Jazmine Dodd and Myers picked up hits for the Hornets, both going 1-for-3 on the day, while Kindall DeRamus and Alex Massie found their way on base with a walk each.

Myers (0-6) also threw from the circle for the Hornets, pitching a complete game and giving up five runs off of seven hits with a strikeout.

Alabama State will return to the field on Wednesday as they travel to Tuscaloosa to face No. 4 Alabama, with first pitch scheduled for 6 pm. The game will be the second game in as many days broadcasted on the SEC Network.

