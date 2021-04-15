Gradual Clearing Friday Afternoon, But More Rain On The Way

by Ben Lang

Clouds, showers, and even some storms were fairly widespread Thursday morning, but at midday, most of the rain departed our area to the south. Temperatures were on the cool side through midday thanks to widespread cloud-cover and a north wind in the wake of a cold front positioned to our south. However, many of us see a return to at least partial sunshine Thursday afternoon. A few showers remain possible south, but the rest of Thursday looks mainly dry. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures cool into the low 50s overnight, while clouds increase once more after midnight.

Friday features a mostly cloudy to overcast sky, which cold keep high temperatures shy of 70°. Otherwise, much of the day could be dry, but another round of rain appears likely Friday evening, Friday night, and Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon may trend drier with partial sunshine. Afternoon highs rebound into the low 70s. Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds, and a few showers can’t be ruled out. Expect highs in the low 70s, with Sunday night lows falling into the low 50s.

A few showers appear possible early next week, though looks like the forecast trends drier overall. Monday and Tuesday feature a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 70s. Next Wednesday and Thursday could be warmer with highs in the mid or even upper 70s.