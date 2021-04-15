Medical Marijuana Moves Forward in Alabama Legislature

by Jerome Jones

A proposed bill in the Alabama Legislature that would approve medical marijuana in Alabama has cleared another hurdle in the State House.

On Thursday, the House Health Committee approved Senator Tim Melson’s Medical Marijuana proposal.

The legislation has already been approved in the Senate.

It will now be heard on the floor of the Alabama House of Representatives.

If the House version of the bill is approved by the Senate, the legislation will head to Gov. Ivey’s desk to be signed into law.

Senator Melson has proposed the medical marijuana bill for the past three years.

This is the first time the bill has been approved by a house committee.

The bill is also known as the “Compassion Act.”

VIEW THE ENTIRE MEDICAL MARIJUANA BILL HERE.