Montgomery Adult Community Education Offering Courses

by Ellis Eskew

If you are an adult and looking to further your career, there’s a new program in Montgomery that can help.

The Montgomery Adult Community Education program (M.A.C.E.) is offering medical, technical, and professional courses.

The private licensed program can be taken online or in-person.

“For the individuals that would like to take part in this program and have been experiencing any financial hardships, we are an Alabama Works provider, meaning we are partnering with the program, which provides for assistance to students who would like to take any program at Montgomery Adult Community Education,” said M.A.C.E. Director Nadjah Tate.

For more information on M.A.C.E. or to register, click here.