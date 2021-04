by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is seeking the identity and location of a suspect wanted for Assault. The assault occurred on March 18, around 5:23 p.m., in the 1000 block of Eastdale Circle.

The charges for the suspect are Assault 2nd Degree.

If you have any information on the suspect’s location, call the Montgomery Police at (334)625-3790 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.