Rain Returns Friday

by Shane Butler

We find ourselves in a break from the rain activity for now. This will last until the late afternoon hours of Friday. In the mean time, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with temps in the lower 50s overnight. Friday starts out cloudy and dry with a cool northeast breeze. Temps may only manage mid to upper 60s for highs. Rain begins to work into our western counties during the late afternoon hours. It will spread eastward through the evening with more coming behind it early Saturday morning. Most of the rain should be out of the area by midday or early afternoon. Temps could actually reach the lower 70s for highs. The skies clear out as cool/dry air spills into the area Saturday night. Temps drop into the upper 40s early Sunday morning. After that cool start, temps rebound nicely into the lower 70s under sunny skies that afternoon. Mainly sunny and dry weather conditions stick around for most of next week. It may be the latter half of that week before we see a decent chance for any rain.