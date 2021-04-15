Showers Remain in the Forecast Through Saturday

by Ryan Stinnett

Areas of rain will continue this morning, but as the front shifts down into South Alabama the better rain chances will be pushed down towards the Gulf Coast. The sky should becomes partly to mostly sunny this afternoon as drier air works into the state, highs today will be mainly in the low 70s. Rainfall totals will be less than one-half inch, with the higher amounts across southern portions of the state.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Clouds begin to increase tonight and Friday starts off cloudy as a low develops along the front to south. This feature will spread rain back across Alabama late Friday, Friday night and into Saturday. No severe storms, probably no thunder as the air will be cool and stable with temperatures in the 60s. The rain will shift out of the area by midday and the rest of weekend looks mostly dry. The sky will continue to feature more clouds than sun Saturday afternoon, with highs again in the 60s. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the lower 70s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Both Auburn and Alabama will hold their annual spring scrimmage games Saturday. The game in Tuscaloosa kicks off at 12 Noon… kickoff in Auburn is set for 1:00. Some light rain is likely Saturday morning across the state, but at both stadiums, we believe the weather will be dry by afternoon with lingering clouds. Temperatures will be in the 65-69 degree range in Tuscaloosa and Auburn Saturday afternoon.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The global models continue to suggest a relatively quiet pattern with no widespread rain or severe weather events for Alabama with temperatures at or slightly below seasonal averages.

Have an amazing day!!!

Ryan