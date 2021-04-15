What the Tech? App of the Day: Uptime

by Alabama News Network Staff

Who doesn’t want to become a little smarter? If raising your IQ isn’t enough just being able to start a conversation with someone should be a good reason.

But who has time to read or watch a 2-hour documentary or take an online course?

The app “Uptime” is a solution.

Uptime provides bite-size ideas and thoughts from some of the greatest minds in the world. The app pulls together some of the latest best-sellers along with documentaries and courses and presents them on a smartphone screen with graphics, text, animations, video, and audio.

After you choose from a number of topics you’re interested in, the app displays a wide selection of books, docs, and courses within your selections. For example, I chose topics on business, communication, money, and health & fitness.

The app showed me a book by Alex Lyon on communication skills. The screens showed excerpts from the book along with insights taken from it. I could choose to read it myself or an audio version.

Another offering presented is Malcolm Gladwell’s book “The Tipping Point” which not only showed excerpts and insights but a clip from one of Gladwell’s TedTalks.

The “hacks” as Uptime calls them, are 5-minutes, so I always can find the time to try a new one while I’m standing in line, waiting for someone in the car, or during commercial breaks.

Uptime is a free app at the moment for iPhones and Android devices. It’s still pretty new and the developers say on their website that they are working on a paid subscription model that will come out later this year.

Right now, it seems to be totally free with no ads so I’d recommend trying it soon. The app does require your phone number to see the content.