After Union Vote, Bezos Vows to do Better for Amazon Workers

NEW YORK (AP) – After a union battle at an Alabama warehouse, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said that as executive chairman he will focus on making the company a better place to work. Bezos made the disclosure Thursday in his annual letter to shareholders. He said he didn’t take comfort in the outcome of the recent union election in Bessemer, Alabama, even though workers there overwhelmingly rejected a union. Bezos says Amazon has to do a better job for its employees.

