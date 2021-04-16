After Union Vote, Bezos Vows to do Better for Amazon Workers

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. After a union battle at an Alabama warehouse, Bezos vowed Thursday, April 15, 2021 to focus on making Amazon a better and safer place to work. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – After a union battle at an Alabama warehouse, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said that as executive chairman he will focus on making the company a better place to work. Bezos made the disclosure Thursday in his annual letter to shareholders. He said he didn’t take comfort in the outcome of the recent union election in Bessemer, Alabama, even though workers there overwhelmingly rejected a union. Bezos says Amazon has to do a better job for its employees.

