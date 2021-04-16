ALEA Issues Missing Person’s Alert for Troy Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Troy Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in located a missing man. 49-year-old Walter Junior Orr was last seen on April 11, leaving his residence in Troy. The direction he was traveling is unknown at this time.

Orr is described as a black male, 5’9″ in height, weighing 188 lbs. He was last seen wearing acid wash colored jeans, a blue sweatshirt and a white hat.

If you have any information on Orr’s whereabouts, call troy police at (334)566-0500.