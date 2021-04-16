ASU Tennis: Alabama State closes out regular season with win over Spring Hill College

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State concluded their regular season play with a 7-0 non-conference victory over Spring Hill at the Olean Black Underwood Tennis Center on Wednesday morning.

Alabama State (7-6, 6-1 SWAC) earned the doubles point after winning all three pairings to pick up the first point of the match and go up 1-0. They would use a 6-0 victory at number three by Bea Acena and Urska Velec, a 6-2 win by Madalena Andrade and Francesca Duca at number two and a 6-2 win at number one by Lizaveta Demchenko and Ana Tarbujara.

The Lady Hornets also swept the singles all in straight sets, with Acena winning at five (6-0, 6-0), Demchenko taking number three (6-0, 6-0), Timothee Legaud taking number six (6-0, 6-0), Duca taking number four (6-0, 6-0), Velec winning at two (6-3, 6-2) and Andrade taking number one (6-2, 6-2).

Alabama State returns to action on Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana for the SWAC Tennis Championships as the first seeded Hornets will take on the winner of the first round matchup of fourth seeded Jackson State and sixth seeded Mississippi Valley held on Friday. First serve for the semifinal match on Saturday is scheduled for a 9 am start.

