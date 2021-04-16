Clouds, Rain, And Some Sunshine This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday started on a cloudy, cool, and wet note once more. While another round of storms blasted northwest Florida Friday morning, it was mainly a light to moderate rain for areas near and south of I-85 in Alabama. While showers taper off for a time Friday afternoon, the sky remains mostly cloudy. Midday temperatures were still in the 50s in most locations, and most struggle to reach 70° Friday afternoon. Another round of rain arrives Friday night, with most of the rain after midnight through Saturday morning. Lows fall into the mid 50s.

Saturday features a mostly cloudy to overcast sky. While most of the rain occurs during the morning, showers remain possible throughout the day. Temperatures likely only warm into the low 70s at best. Saturday night lows fall into the mid 50s while the sky remains cloudy and the chance for showers continues. Showers may linger into Sunday morning, at least across far south Alabama. While the sky remains mostly cloudy early in the day, sunshine gradually returns. Sunday’s high temperatures reach the low to mid 70s. Sunday night could turn quite cool, with lows potentially falling into the 40s for some.

Much of next week features sunnier and drier days. Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky during the daytime hours of Monday through Thursday. Temperatures continue to trend near or just below normal for this time of year, with highs in the mid 70s Monday through Wednesday. Lows fall into the 50s each night. Next Thursday looks a touch warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Clouds appear likely to increase with a chance for showers next Friday.