MPD: Two Charged in Connection to Shooting on Buckingham Drive

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have arrested and charged two people in connection to a shooting that happened late Thursday night.

MPD Spokesperson Lt. Jarrett Williams said 20-year-old Ronrico Smith and 17-year-old Corey Floyd are charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling.

Lt. William said the incident happened in the 1400 block of Buckingham Drive just before midnight.

Investigators spoke with the victim who told them that their home had been damaged by gunfire.

Lt. Williams said the suspects were taken into custody after a short pursuit.

Both suspects are currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.