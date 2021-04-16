MPS Announces 8-Week Summer Learning Program

by Alabama News Network Staff

MPS announced its summer learning program at the Montgomery County Board Of Education office. Cheering teachers school board member and Superintendent Anne Roy Moore announced the LAUNCH Summer Learning Program. The 8 week summer learning program is for MPS students pre-k through the 12th grade.

MPS’s staff stressed that learning is more essential now more than ever.

The program is for students at all levels filled with opportunities to learn by

• Promotion for failing students

• Preparation for the upcoming Academic year

• Reinforcement of previously Taught Standards.

ALL AT NO COST..

MPS will provide Transportation for all students , Meals, breakfast and lunch snacks for K-5. Materials included learning materials.

Registration is open until June 1st.

LAUNCH into Learning is designed to offer all MPS students opportunities to complete unfinished learning, so they can blast off into the next academic school year.

To find out more information and to register go to MPSLAUNCH.COM learning program is for MPS students pre-k through the 12th grade.