New COVID-19 Alabama School Dashboard Released

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new school dashboard of coronavirus cases as of April 16. The latest report shows a increase from last week.

Overall, there were 334 COVID-19 cases involving Alabama’s public schools for the week, up from 257 the week before. The dashboard doesn’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

In the Montgomery metro area, here are the number of cases for last week:

Montgomery Public Schools – 18

Autauga County Schools – 14

Elmore County Schools – 7

Pike Road Schools – Less than 5

Dallas County Schools – 0

Selma City Schools – Less than 5

