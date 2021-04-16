Rain Lingers But Not A Weekend Washout

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary sits south of us over the northern gulf. Disturbances move along it and we get periods of rain out this set up. This weather pattern will linger into Saturday. We don’t see anything strong or severe coming out of this but it will impact your outdoors plans. Clouds and rain activity will hold temps in the upper 60s to around 70 Saturday afternoon. The last of the rain moves out early Sunday and we’re expecting sunshine along with warmer temps that afternoon. Highs should return to the mid 70s. Sunshine and drier conditions become entrenched over the state through most of the upcoming work week. A front does swing through Tuesday but it looks dry with a little bit of cool air behind it. We could see mid to upper 40s both Wednesday and Thursday morning. We’re approaching 80 degrees by the end of the week. Another front heads our way and we’re facing a round of rain/storms going into that weekend.