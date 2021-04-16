Tallassee Man Charged with Reckless Murder in Crash That Killed Teen Passenger

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Friday, April 16, Alabama state troopers arrested a man for Reckless Murder. Anthony Reed Gann, 29, of Tallassee is the man facing charges.

Police say a Tallassee teen was killed during a crash in which Gann was the driver of the vehicle. The crash happened on Friday, February 5 on Upper River Road in Elmore County. The car Gann was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. The teen was a passenger in the vehicle.

An investigation into the crash lead officer to charge Gann with Reckless Murder. He was taken to Elmore County Jail without incident and given a $60,000 bond.