The Montgomery County Historical Society Hosts Ribbon Cutting for The Oakwood Cemetery Project Debut

by Ja Nai Wright

The city of Montgomery and the Montgomery County Historical Society teamed up for the Oakwood Cemetery Project. They had a ribbon cutting early Friday morning to announce the start of the digital project.

This project is open to volunteers who want to help find the exact location of all of the people buried in this local cemetery. The Montgomery County Historical Society is setting the record straight by Geo-locating and updating records of burial sites in the Oakwood cemetery.

The Oakwood Cemetery Project will verify name, date of birth, date of death, an GPS grave site the locations of over 38,000 of the estimated 80,000 people who are buried in the cemetery.

Oakwood is Montgomery’s oldest cemetery with the oldest known burial being in 1812

Click here to volunteer with the Montgomery County Historical Society on this project.