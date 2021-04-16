Third Person Arrested in Connection to Tuskegee Shooting that Left 4-Year-Old Dead

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee police say they have arrested a third suspect in connection to a shooting that left a four-year-old boy dead.

The suspect, 18-year-old Tremont Jerido, Jr., was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force Thursday. Jerido, Jr., was located in the 1900 block of Lee Road 197 in Phenix City.

The shooting happened on February 13 in the 500 block of Pleasant Springs Drive.

Police say 4-year-old Davion Tarver was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting. Tarver was eventually taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham where he later died.

Jerido, Jr., is currently in the Macon County Detention Facility on no bond for Capital Murder and a $15,000 bond for discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Tuskegee police have also charged 18-year-old Emanuel Howard, Jr. and 18-year-old Joshua Washington in this case.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Tuskegee Police Department Secret Witness line at 334-727-9865 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.