Wet Start to the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Clouds continue to increase through the day, as a low develops along the front to south. This feature will spread rain back across Alabama late tonight and into Saturday. A few showers are possible through the afternoon, but the more widespread rain looks to arrive tonight and continuing into the first half of Saturday. No severe storms, probably no thunder as the air will be cool and stable with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Rainfall amounts will be around one-half inch, with amounts over an inch to the south, and several inches likely along the Gulf Coast. The rain ends by the through the afternoon hours for much of the state, as the rain shifts south and east of Alabama, but the sky will remain cloudy Saturday afternoon with below average temperatures mainly in the upper 60s. Sunday will feature a more sun than clouds and highs returning to the lower 70s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Both Auburn and Alabama will hold their annual spring scrimmage games Saturday. The game in Tuscaloosa kicks off at 12 Noon… kickoff in Auburn is set for 1:00. Some rain is likely Saturday morning across the state, but that will will be gone by early afternoon. Expect dry, but mostly cloudy weather in Tuscaloosa with temperatures in the 60s. Some lingering light rain is possible around kickoff in Auburn, but most of the game will be rain-free with overcast conditions. Temperatures there will also be in the 60s.

For the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham Saturday night (Alabama State vs Alabama A&M… kickoff 6:30p CT)… the weather will be dry with a gradually clearing sky. Temperatures will fall from near 64 degrees at kickoff, into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

NEXT WEEK: A relatively quiet pattern with no widespread rain or severe weather events for Alabama with temperatures right around seasonal averages for much of the week. Highs each day should be in the 70s, while lows in the 50s are expected. By the following weekend (April 24-25), the global models are suggesting a more potent storm system that could bring rain and strong storms back to the state.

Have a sensational Friday!!!

Ryan