Jazz in the Garden Held at Oak Park

by Alabama News Network Staff

April is both International Jazz Appreciation Month and National Gardening Month. The City of Montgomery celebrated both with Jazz in the Garden at Oak Park on Saturday.

People of all ages came out with their chairs and blankets while they listened to some great jazz music.

Today’s four-hour event brought out a collection of local jazz artists to perform, with vocalists as well. Vendors were also on hand providing food while music lovers soaked up the sun and listened to the music.

Next Sunday, another event is planned to take place at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre called Jazz on the Riverfront.

The event was made possible by the City of Montgomery’s newest department, the Department of Cultural Affairs, formed on January 1 by Mayor Steven Reed.