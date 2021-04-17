Meet Mrs. Alma Lee Harvey, Montgomery’s Newest Centenarian!

by Alabama News Network Staff

Mrs. Alma Lee Harvey was born on April 18, 1921 and Saturday morning the Carver Park Community celebrated her 100th birthday.

Dozens of cars with people delivering cards, flowers and money helped celebrate Mrs. Harvey.

The Montgomery Police, Fire Rescue, and County Commission participated in the drive through birthday party.

Alma Lee Harvey is known as the “mother of the neighborhood” in Carver Park.

“She took care of everybody. If you needed it in this comm unity she was there for you,” said Alfredia Harvey Ford, Alma’s daughter.

According to Montgomery Officials, Alma Lee Harvey is the last surviving original resident of Carver Park.

Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean grew up in Carver Park just a few houses over from Mrs. Harvey.

“She’s just so happy. A lot of times you see people give people flowers when they die, but all these flowers and balloons today to Mrs. Harvey, its just amazing. She’s taking it all in,” said Dean.

The Montgomery County Commission presented Mrs. Harvey with a resolution celebrating her birthday.