Prince Philip Laid to Rest

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Aptopix Britain Prince Philip Funeral

From front left, Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Earl of Snowdon and Tim Laurence follow the coffin as it makes its way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)

With military bands and a royal procession, Prince Philip has been laid to rest in a funeral ceremony that honored his lifetime of service to the country, the crown and his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II.

The widowed British monarch sat alone at Saturday’s ceremony, setting an example amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Philip, who died April 9, two months shy of his 100th birthday, was honored at Windsor Castle in a service that was steeped in military and royal tradition.

People across Britain observed one minute of silence in honor of Philip. The procession and funeral took place out of public view within the grounds of the castle but was shown live on television.

Britain Prince Philip

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II arrives ahead of Britain Prince Philip’s funeral at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. (Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP)

Britain Prince Philip

In this 2003 photo released by Buckingham Palace, a personal photograph of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland, in this photo taken by Sophie The Countess of Wessex in 2003. (The Countess of Wessex/Buckingham Palace via AP)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

 

Categories: National News, News
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts