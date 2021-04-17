Sunnier, Drier, And Seasonable Days Ahead

by Ben Lang

The weather you experienced Saturday was all about location. There was rain in today’s forecast, and sure enough, there’s been plenty of that across far south Alabama. Elsewhere, the majority of our area stayed dry. There was even a decent amount of sunshine around midday, at least for the river region. However, clouds overspread most of our area during the afternoon. Looks like much of Saturday evening and Saturday night features a mostly cloudy sky. However, the sky gradually clears overnight, and Sunday could feature quite a bit of sunshine. Lows fall into the low to mid 50s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky Sunday. By sunrise, any linger showers should be long gone from far south Alabama. Afternoon highs reach the mid 70s. Sunday night lows fall to near 50°.

Much of next week features mainly sunny and dry days. Temperatures continue to trend near or just below normal. Expect highs in the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. Lows fall into the low 50s each night. Next Wednesday could be a cooler day thanks to a dry cold front pushing through our area. Models hint that daytime high temperatures may remain in the 60s. Wednesday night lows fall into the low 50s with upper 40s for some. Daytime highs return to the mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky Thursday.

Clouds increase and the chance for showers returns next Friday. The GFS and Euro show differing tracks for this storm system. The GFS favors the recent trend of coastal-tracking lows. Meanwhile, the Euro indicates the low could track a little further to the north. It’s April, so severe weather potential certainly needs to be watched. However, it’s far from likely at this point.

Rain and/or storms actually look most likely Saturday. Both the GFS and the Euro push the system east quickly. That means next Sunday could feature a mostly sunny sky and dry weather otherwise.