Alabama State drops in Magic City Classic

by Madison Jaggars

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Aqeel Glass capped his final Magic City Classic with three touchdown passes after halftime as Alabama A&M broke open a tight game to defeat Alabama State 38-14 and cinch a Southwest Athletic Conference divisional title. Glass completed 25 of 40 passes for 372 yards and led Alabama A&M to the SWAC Eastern Division title and a spot in the conference championship game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on May 1. Alabama A&M rolled to 467 yards of total offense with Zabrian Moore, four catches for 138 yards, and Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, seven catches for 102 yards, leading the way. Ezra Gray gained 101 yards for Alabama State.