QB front-runner Young mostly shines in Alabama’s spring game

by Madison Jaggars

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young showed why he’s regarded as the front-runner to be Alabama’s next starting quarterback. The highly touted sophomore delivered some big plays for a short-handed offense in Saturday’s spring game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was also clear that the highest-rated quarterback signee of the Nick Saban era is a work in progress, and so is an offense with some huge voids to fill along with key returning players being held out. The 6-foot, 194-pound Young is competing with Paul Tyson and freshman Jalen Milroe to replace Mac Jones.