Some Clouds, Plenty Of Sun, And Seasonable Early This Week

by Ben Lang

Sunshine was more abundant Sunday than it was Saturday. However, it wasn’t a perfectly sunny sky. In fact, clouds were quite widespread and thick across far south Alabama. Despite that, it was a rain-free and seasonable day otherwise. Afternoon highs were in the 70s. Temperature slowly fall Sunday evening, with upper 60s through 7PM, but near 60° by 11PM. Expect a partly cloudy sky overnight, with lows near 50°.

Monday looks like another pleasant spring day. Expect a mostly sunny sky with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. The air remains fairly dry with a northwest breeze throughout the day. Monday night lows fall into the low 50s. Clouds increase a bit Tuesday, though still appears partly cloudy on average. Daytime highs reach the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday night lows fall into the low 50s.

A front pushes through our area early Wednesday. Temperatures may not make it out of the 60s Wednesday afternoon. Models hint that Wednesday night lows fall to near 40°, though lows somewhere in the 40s appear likely at this point. Thursday could be a touch warmer, though daytime highs could remain below average, in the low 70s for most.

Clouds increase Friday, and there’s a small chance for rain too. However, the greater chance for rain holds off until Saturday. Some thunderstorms could be in the mix, but severe weather is not a concern at the moment. However, there’s plenty of time for that to change. Especially as models come into better agreement on the storm system track.

Saturday system could sweep east of our area quickly. Sunday might feature plentiful sunshine. Temperatures may not turn particularly cool, with highs potentially in the mid 70s.