Alfred Mack Appointed to Wilcox County Commission

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that she has appointed Alfred Mack to the Wilcox County Commission. He will represent District 3.

Mack will fill the unexpired term of Michael Saulsberry, who died of a massive heart attack in January. He was 44.

In a letter appointing Mack, the governor asked him to attend all meetings within reason, be a good steward of the taxpayers’ money and work in his position to instill trust in state government.

READ LETTER: Gov. Kay Ivey Appoints Alfred Mack to Wilcox County Commission