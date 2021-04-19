ASU Soccer to face Penn State in NCAA Soccer Tournament

by Adam Solomon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State will be making their third appearance in the NCAA Tournament next week and will face Penn State in the opening round of the tournament.

The two teams will meet on Wednesday, April 28 at 6 pm (CT) at a location to be determined. This year’s NCAA tournament (both men and women) being held in Cary (N.C.) and the surrounding area. The first round of the tournament will take place April 27-28.

Alabama State (8-2-2) enters the tournament on a 10-match unbeaten streak after defeating Grambling State on penalty kicks in the conference championship game earlier this month. McKenna Wiscombe, the SWAC Tournament MVP, leads Alabama State with seven goals on the season and is tied with Teaggan Ilela with 17 total points.

Madison Roop, the SWAC Goalkeeper of the Year, recorded a pair of shutouts and combined on two others in leading Alabama State to the championship.

Meanwhile, Penn State finished as the regular season Big Ten champions for the 20th time in school history and enters the tournament at 10-2-1. The Nittany Lions are 55-23-2 all-time in the tournament and are making an appearance for the 26th consecutive season in the NCAAs.