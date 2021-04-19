ASU Tennis: Alabama State places four on women’s tennis All-SWAC team, Andrade and Duca earn individual honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. I The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2021 Women’s Tennis postseason all-conference team and individual award winners. The All-SWAC team and individual awards were voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Headlining the 2021 selections is SWAC Player of the Year Madalena Andrade from Alabama State. Andrade concluded regular season play with an 8-3 overall record including a undefeated 5-0 mark in league competition while helping lead the Lady Hornets to a 2021 SWAC Regular Season title.
Alabama State’s Francesca Duca was tabbed SWAC Freshman of the Year after completing regular season competition with a 7-5 overall record and a 6-0 record in conference play.
A complete listing of the 2021 SWAC All-Conference team and individual awards winners can be found below.
The 2021 SWAC Women’s Tennis Tournament is slated to be played on April 16-18 at the Pepsi Tennis Center in New Orleans, La. The winner of the event will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Player of the Year
Madalena Andrade- Alabama State
Freshman of the Year
Francesca Duca- Alabama State
All-SWAC Team
Madalena Andrade- Alabama State
Victoria Fuenmayor Castillo- Prairie View A&M
Jasmine Boyd- Alabama A&M
Francesca Duca- Alabama State
Bea Acena- Alabama State
Robin Alston- Jackson State
Ruju Chauhan- Prairie View A&M
Urska Velec- Alabama State
Anita Bozhko- Alabama A&M
Kourtni Stewart- Southern
Tyra Whyte- Jackson State
Nina Zhang- Jackson State
