ASU Tennis: Alabama State places four on women’s tennis All-SWAC team, Andrade and Duca earn individual honors

by Janae Smith

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. I The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2021 Women’s Tennis postseason all-conference team and individual award winners. The All-SWAC team and individual awards were voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Headlining the 2021 selections is SWAC Player of the Year Madalena Andrade from Alabama State. Andrade concluded regular season play with an 8-3 overall record including a undefeated 5-0 mark in league competition while helping lead the Lady Hornets to a 2021 SWAC Regular Season title.

Alabama State’s Francesca Duca was tabbed SWAC Freshman of the Year after completing regular season competition with a 7-5 overall record and a 6-0 record in conference play.

A complete listing of the 2021 SWAC All-Conference team and individual awards winners can be found below.

The 2021 SWAC Women’s Tennis Tournament is slated to be played on April 16-18 at the Pepsi Tennis Center in New Orleans, La. The winner of the event will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Player of the Year

Madalena Andrade- Alabama State

Freshman of the Year

Francesca Duca- Alabama State

All-SWAC Team

Madalena Andrade- Alabama State

Victoria Fuenmayor Castillo- Prairie View A&M

Jasmine Boyd- Alabama A&M

Francesca Duca- Alabama State

Bea Acena- Alabama State

Robin Alston- Jackson State

Ruju Chauhan- Prairie View A&M

Urska Velec- Alabama State

Anita Bozhko- Alabama A&M

Kourtni Stewart- Southern

Tyra Whyte- Jackson State

Nina Zhang- Jackson State

About the SWAC

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams.

Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field and Tennis.

Women’s competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis and Volleyball.

Follow the Hornets

For complete coverage of Alabama State University tennis, follow the Hornets on social media @BamaStateTennis (Twitter), /BamaStateSports (Facebook), and @BamaStateSports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Alabama State athletics at BamaStateSports.com.