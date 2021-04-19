ASU Tennis: Alabama State places six on men’s tennis All-SWAC team; Du Preez and Boussayri earn individual honors

by Janae Smith

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2021 Men’s Tennis postseason all-conference team and individual award winners. The All-SWAC team and individual awards were voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Leading the 2021 selections is SWAC Player of the Year Ruan Du Preez from Alabama State. Du Preez concluded regular season play with an 6-4 overall record highlighted by an unblemished 3-0 mark in league competition. His contributions also helped lead the Hornets to a 2021 SWAC Regular Season title and a perfect 5-0 team record during regular season competition.

Alabama State’s Assil Boussayri was tabbed SWAC Freshman of the Year after concluding regular season competition with a 8-3 overall record and a undefeated 4-0 mark in conference play.

A complete listing of the 2021 SWAC All-Conference team and individual awards winners can be found below.

The 2021 SWAC Men’s Tennis Tournament is slated to be played on April 16-18 at the Pepsi Tennis Center in New Orleans, La. The winner of the event will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Player of the Year

Ruan Du Preez- Alabama State

Freshman of the Year

Assil Boussayri- Alabama State

All-SWAC Team

Assil Boussayri- Alabama State

Chris Andre- Alabama State

Jorge Juarez Caballero- Prairie View A&M

Ruan Du Preez- Alabama State

Kristofer Johnson- Alabama State

Luka Andonov- Alcorn State

Stojan Stojanovski- Alcorn State

Alejo Calvis- Alabama State

Richy Gamo- Jackson State

Kareem Bowe- Alcorn State

Agustin Agosto- Jackson State

Juan Rodriguez- Alabama State

