City of Montgomery Plans to Change Jeff Davis Ave to Fred Gray Ave

by Ja Nai Wright

The Montgomery City Council will be voting to re-name the road Jeff Davis Avenue. The plan is to name the road after Attorney Fred Gray. Gray is well known for being Rosa Parks’ lawyer along with being on the front lines of a lot of the civil rights movement in Montgomery. Gray is a Montgomery native, his childhood home is on Jeff Davis Ave.

The City Council will put the name change to a vote Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to Gray being a civil rights activist, he also served as a member of the Alabama House of Representatives for 44 years helping to make changes all over Alabama. This re-naming is happening on the 56th year anniversary of the march from Montgomery to Selma and the 65th year anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.