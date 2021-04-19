Former VP Walter Mondale Dies at 93

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, former Vice President Walter Mondale smiles as he gets on an elevator on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Former Vice President Walter Mondale, a liberal icon who lost the most lopsided presidential election after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, has died. He was 93.

Mondale’s family says he died Monday in Minneapolis.

Mondale served Minnesota as attorney general and U.S. senator. He followed the trail blazed by his political mentor, Hubert H. Humphrey, to the vice presidency, serving under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.

 

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 1977, file photo, President Jimmy Carter, right, and Rosalynn Carter, second from right, pose with Vice President Walter Mondale and wife, Joan Mondale, left, following Carter’s inauguration in the White House Blue Room in Washington. (AP Photo/Peter Bregg, File)

Mondale’s own try for the White House, in 1984, came at the zenith of Ronald Reagan’s popularity. On Election Day, he carried only his home state and the District of Columbia.

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 5, 1984, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale and his running mate, Geraldine Ferraro, wave as they leave an afternoon rally in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jack Smith, File)

