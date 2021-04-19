Lee County School System Ending Mask Requirements

by Alabama News Network Staff

A large school system in Alabama will no longer require students or employees to wears masks. According to reports, the Lee County School system is no longer requiring students and employees to wear masks.

The school system sent letters out to students and stakeholders about the rule change.

The school isn’t requiring people to wear masks at school or events but still encourages people to wear them.

The system includes 14 schools and nearly 10,000 students. Reports say that two nearby school districts – Auburn City Schools and Opelika City Schools – will end the school year with mask requirements.