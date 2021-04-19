Ware partners with Troy to debut D2W App

by Adam Solomon

TROY, Ala. – Troy University, Troy Athletics and Troy legend DeMarcus Ware have teamed up for a dynamic partnership that will provide Troy University students, fans, employees and alumni with free access to Ware’s D2W fitness app and put officially licensed Troy jerseys with Ware’s name and iconic No. 94 in the Troy Bookstore and online store. The official announcement came at a press conference Monday at Troy’s state-of-the-art Trojan Fitness and Wellness Center on the sixth anniversary of DeMarcus Ware Day in the state of Alabama.

“DeMarcus Ware left TROY as a student-athlete and returns home as a hall-of-famer and an entrepreneur,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor. “We are proud of DeMarcus’ on-field success, but we are even more proud that he is putting his TROY degree in computer science to good use by developing this new app. And, we are proud to enter into this partnership that will help so many reach their fitness goals.”

All Troy University students, faculty, staff, alumni and season ticket holders will receive a special discounted rate for Ware’s D2W (Driven to Win) app and a portion of the proceeds from the app will go back to Troy Athletics. The app is much more than just a bunch of workout videos like other apps, D2W combines technology, fitness science and pro-level progression techniques and leverage machine learning, 3D models and augmented reality to give you an experience video can’t touch.

“I built a room with more than 300 cameras to film myself doing more than 700 exercises for the app,” Ware said. “D2W can create different warmups, activations, and a recovery program that is specifically for the user. The app uses artificial intelligence, so the more you use it, the smarter it gets, and the more advanced it grows with you as go along the process. It’s like having a real male or female trainer in your hand.”

The partnership between Troy and D2W has a wide scope that will place Ware’s brand into Troy’s athletic venues while bringing Ware-specific Troy merchandise into the marketplace for Troy fans. Additionally, Troy will receive a percentage of revenue from D2W over the length of the partnership.

In addition to announcing the partnership with his alma mater, Ware visited with the Troy football team Monday morning and is scheduled to speak with Troy’s student-athletes, coaches and student body Monday afternoon.

Ware was instrumental in Troy’s transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2001 and finished his Trojan career as the program’s all-time leader in tackles for loss with 55.5 in addition to totaling 27 sacks for a loss of 198 yards to rank among the all-time greats in Troy history. A member of the Sun Belt Conference All-Decade Team, Ware was a finalist for the 2004 Hendricks Award which is presented annually to the nation’s top defensive end.

Ware was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 11th overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft and was the first-ever first round pick from Troy or the Sun Belt. He would go on to become one of the most successful players in NFL history.

“I am extremely excited for this unique, dynamic and cutting -edge partnership between DeMarcus Ware, D2W and Troy University,” Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “DeMarcus has been a great ambassador for Troy University and is known as a successful businessman and a pioneer in the digital fitness space. We are excited to work directly with him and his team to allow our faculty, staff, students, alumni and season ticket holders to utilize his fitness platform focused on improving one’s overall health and wellbeing.”

A Super Bowl 50 Champion with the Denver Broncos, Ware played in nine Pro Bowls, was named All-Pro seven times, tied the NFL record by leading the league in sacks twice and was a two-time Butkus Award winner. He finished his 12-year NFL career with 654 tackles, 138.5 sacks and 35 forced fumbles.

A member of the Troy University Sports Hall of Fame, Ware will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in May and will appear on the NFL Hall of Fame ballot for the first time in 2022.

“The personalized engagement is one of the biggest keys that I was trying to get out of this,” Ware said. “When you go to a trainer, you’re getting the personalized engagement that keeps you coming back. I want that same thing for this app.”

Complete information about the D2W app can be found at DrivenToWin.com.