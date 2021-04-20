Chilly Air On The Way

by Shane Butler



A strong cold front is heading south and it’s bringing in a late season cold snap to our area. The front passes through dry but the colder air spills in behind it Wednesday. Chilly northwest winds will usher in the colder air. Temps will only manage mid to upper 60s Wednesday afternoon. The winds relax and temps drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s early Thursday morning. High pressure is over us Thursday into Friday. This keeps the skies mostly clear and temps do respond with highs back in the mid 70s by Friday afternoon. We head into the weekend with another frontal system approaching the state. An area of low pressure with a trailing cold front will move through the area Saturday. Rain and storms are likely with this system. The setup is looking more conducive for a few strong to possibly severe storms. The main threats will be damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes. We’re back into sunny and dry conditions Sunday. Temps warm nicely into the upper 70s during the afternoon hours. It’s looking even warmer with temps in the lower 80s early next week.