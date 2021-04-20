Civilian Board Formed to Review Birmingham Police Actions

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A five-member board of civilians is being established to review complaints of police misconduct in Alabama’s largest city. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced the creation of the Civilian Review Board during a news briefing on Monday. Such a board was recommended by a task force that reviewed public safety following the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota and nationwide protests last year. Members will have subpoena power as they investigate matters that are not otherwise referred to as prosecutors or the Birmingham Police Department’s internal affairs office. Woodfin says the board presents the chance to cultivate trust and create more checks and balances to ensure justice.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved