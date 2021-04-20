Homicide Investigation Underway in Brundidge

by Alabama News Network Staff

Brundidge police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was discovered Tuesday afternoon.

Brundidge Police Chief Marquez James said officers were called to the 300 block of Floyd St. just before 2:00PM.

Once officers arrived, they found 44-year-old Cordero Ousley, of Clio, shot to death in a grassy area.

The Brundidge Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County District Attorney’s Office, and the Pike County Coroner are investigating the case.

No arrests have been made as of right now.

Anyone with information that may pertain to the case are asked to contact any of the listed agencies or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.