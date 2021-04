Inmate Recaptured after Escaping from Childersburg Community Based Facility

by Alabama News Network Staff

An inmate who was reported as an escapee has been recaptured. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Tracy Obrian was reported as an escaped inmate on Monday, April 19, from Childersburg CBF/CBC in Childersburg, Al. The same night, around 8 o’clock Obrian was located in Weogufka, Al by the Coosa County Sherrif’s Department, he surrendered and is now back in custody.