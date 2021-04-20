Leadership Montgomery Recruiting for next Legacy Class

by Ellis Eskew

Leadership Montgomery is recruiting for the next “best class ever.”

The non-profit organization was established in Montgomery 37 years ago to bring leaders together to affect change in the community.

The Legacy Class is for community leaders 40-years-old and older.

“We have about 40 in the class of community leaders coming together to have conversations to participate and ride-alongs with the police department, the fire department. They are so great. We also have conversations about diversity and inclusion, healthcare, the quality of life in Montgomery, the economic development of what’s going on. We do this with people that want to make a difference in Montgomery and the people that have vision and want to get involved and serve on boards and do things for Leadership Montgomery,” said President Cheryl Johnson.

If you’re interested the Leadership Montgomery class, there is a candidate social Thursday, April 29th at The Gin at 9100 Eastchase Parkway in Montgomery.

For more information, you can call the Leadership Montgomery office at (334) 262-2261.