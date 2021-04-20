Military Helicopter Crashes During Flight Training at Ft. Rucker

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two people have been injured when an Army helicopter crashed during a training exercise.

Officials at Fort Rucker say the crash happened this morning. It involved a UH-72 Lakota helicopter.

The two-person crew on board were conducting flight training.

The crash happened at Ft. Rucker’s Brown Stagefield heliport near New Brockton. The two people on board were taken for medical treatment.

Officials at Fort Rucker did not immediately release information about a potential cause of the accident. Fort Rucker is a U.S. Army base northwest of Dothan in southeast Alabama.

