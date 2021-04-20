MPD Conducting Homicide and Multiple Assault Investigations

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation in the killing of Queneisa McReynolds, 34, of Montgomery.

Queneisa McReynolds was shot and killed on the night of Sunday, April 18 at 10:00. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2300 block of Day Street where McReynolds was found suffering from the fatal gunshot, she was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Four other victims were located at the scene including a Juvenile male who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound, a juvenile female, one adult female, and one adult male whole all sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All victims were transported to a local

hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. No arrests have

been made at this time and no additional information is available for release in

connection to this continuing investigation.

MPD asks that if you have any information on this shooting that you contact Crimestoppers

at 215-STOP.