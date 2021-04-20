Warm Today, Noticeably Cooler Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

ANOTHER NICE, SPRING DAY: A dry air mass remains in place across the state, and today will continue dry and pleasant conditions. We ares starting the day off cloudy, but through the day the sky will become sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight will be another cool one with lows near 50°.

MIDWEEK DRY COLD FRONT: A significant late season cold front will pass through the state early tomorrow morning. Some sprinkle are possible over the Tennessee Valley of North Alabama, but this will be a mostly dry frontal passage with very little moisture to work with. In its wake, much cooler air drops into Alabama tomorrow highs only in the mid to upper 60s, plus it will feel cooler with a breezy north wind.

COLD THURSDAY MORNING: As the winds go light and with a clear sky, temperatures will have no problems falling into the low 40s by Thursday morning. Most places will stay above freezing with a low in the 36-46 degree range, but some colder spots could have some patchy frost…Growers beware!!! Thursday afternoon will feature tons of sunshine with highs in the near 70°.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: On Friday, a surface low will be getting its act together off to our west and will be moving eastward. This will bring clouds to the area throughout the day, but most of Alabama should remain dry Friday with highs back in the 70s. As we head into Saturday, rain and storms are expected across Alabama. A good soaking is likely, with amounts of 1-2 inches likely. There could be some potential for strong thunderstorms, but the thermodynamic environment is questionable at this point, so for now, severe storms are not in the forecast, but of course this could change in the coming days, so stay tuned…The rain and storms will end Saturday night as dry air returns to Alabama and Sunday looks like a nice day with a good supply of sunshine, and highs in the 70s.

FINAL WEEK OF APRIL: An upper ridge builds over the region early in the week, which should help temperatures reach the low 80s. Much of the week looks dry, but a cold front will bring some risk of showers and storms back to Alabama on Thursday. ‘

Have an outstanding day!!!

Ryan