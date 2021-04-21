$1,000 Reward Offered, Silver Sedan Sought in January Fatal Shooting Near Longview Court

by Alabama News Network Staff

Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Christian Curtis’ Murder investigation.

On Wednesday, January 13, Montgomery police responded to a call of a shooting near Longview Court. The victim Christian Curtis was located suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at a local hospital.

Witness say they saw a silver sedan firing shots from the vehicle and speeding off towards Birmingham Highway.

The Montgomery Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in the Murder Investigation of Curtis. If you have any information, call (334)625-2832 or Crimstopper at 215-STOP.